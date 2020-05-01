Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Karnataka may open shopping malls, liquor stores from May 4

The Karnataka government plans to restart most commercial and industrial activities, except the ones in containment zones from May 4. The nationwide lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on May 3. Some states have said that they prefer to continue the restrictions for a few more days, however, Karnataka has already said that it will allow industrial activity and one-time movement of students and migrants across borders.

According to a report in Times of India, the government is mulling reopening commercial establishments such as shopping malls and liquor outlets from next week. Containment zones also will be restricted to specific streets instead of blanket ban on the ward. Strict observation of lockdown restrictions will be done in containment zones.

The government is awaiting the Centre's guidelines before it rolls out the plan.

The state government has been gradually allowing functioning of IT, ITeS sector, certain industries and various government departments including agriculture and allied activities. After the Centre's guidelines, standalone shops in green and orange zones have been allowed.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that coronavirus cases might continue to emerge for another 2-3 months. In such a scenario, it is imperative that economic activities are also taken care of along with measures to control the pandemic.

He also said that not many cases have emerged in Bengaluru in the past few days and added that if things continue this way then some activities will restarted there too. "In a red-zone district like Bengaluru Urban, restrictions will apply only to 24 containment zones spread across 34 wards and normal business activities have been proposed in the rest of the city. Malls and cinema halls in Bengaluru - closed 10 days before the country was locked down on March 24 - may resume operations if the Centre agrees to the proposal. I'm confident the PM will permit all activities since it's the expectation of all states," he said.

However, public transport might still not receive the nod till May 15.

