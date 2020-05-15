Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Delhi Metro may resume services in fourth phase

Delhi Metro might resume services in the fourth phase of the lockdown. The third phase of the lockdown is nearing its end and new guidelines would be announced for the fourth phase. So far, no public transport has been allowed to operate in the country. Only special trains and Shramik Special trains that are ferrying people betweens states are operational.

Sources told news agency ANI that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) might resume metro services for some of the routes. The resumption of services, however, is subject to approval from both the Delhi government and the Centre.

"Concessions can be made and services can be rolled out as soon as lockdown 4 starts. Services of Delhi Metro can be restored in a limited manner on certain routes following social distancing guidelines," said the source to the news agency.

Like every transit system, Delhi Metro might also be subject to a host of measures, including mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening as well as downloading contact tracing app Aarogya Setu that must reflect a green status. DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that the decision would be taken by the government after which passengers would require to follow protocols to board the metro trains.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has already deployed special staff to clean the areas frequented by travellers. "Specially trained housekeeping staff are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations," tweeted the Delhi Metro.

