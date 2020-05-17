Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 to continue till May 31

The Central government on Sunday announced an extension in coronavirus lockdown till May 31. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has ordered ministries,central and state governments to issue modification in the guidelines as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19, according the order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31



It is the third extension to the lockdown, which was first imposed from March 25 and then extended from April 15 and May 4.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The suspension of public transport has taken a toll on the movement since March 25 and only those with special passes issued by the district magistrate's office are allowed to cross the state borders.

India's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths. The country recorded 3,970 new cases, and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 85,940 in India.

