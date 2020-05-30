Coronavirus lockdown: More than 1.6 lakh people flew in 2,198 flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri

More than 1.65 lakh people have travelled in 2,198 flights till Friday afternoon after the government allowed partial resumption of domestic services from Monday amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been sharing daily updates on number of flights and flyers, said, "Our airports continue to function smoothly." So far, 16 asymptomatic passengers on seven different flights have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after landing in their respective destinations. Private carriers have operated a total of 2,198 flights till 5 pm on Friday - 428 on Monday, 445 on Tuesday, 460 on Wednesday, 494 on Thursday and 371 on Friday.

During the pre-lockdown period, Indian airports handled around 3,000 daily domestic flights, aviation industry sources said. "Day 5, May 29, 2020 till 1700 hours. Departures 371. 30,814 passengers handled. Arrivals 324. 27,212 passengers handled," Puri tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "Figures for domestic flights for 28th May 2020 till 2359 hours: Day 4, Departures 494, 38,078 passengers handled, Arrivals 493, 38,389 passengers handled." On Wednesday, 460 planes flew 34,336 passengers.

