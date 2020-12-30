Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab to lift night curfew from January 1

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 and advised people to follow coronavirus guidelines. Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31. These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases, he said.

The night curfew was reimposed in Punjab from December 1. The government had also restricted the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings up to 100 and 250, respectively. Now, it has been decided to further relax the restrictions to 200 and 500 people at all indoor and outdoor social gatherings, respectively.

He said the district authorities will ensure strict implementation of all directives of the Centre regarding coronavirus. He said penalties will be imposed for the violation of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior. So far, the state has reported 1,66,239 coronavirus cases, including 5,331 deaths.

