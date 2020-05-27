Coronavirus lockdown: Yogi Adityanth directs officials to complete skill-mapping of migrants in 15 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Tuesday to complete the skill-mapping of migrant labourers in 15 days and get a survey conducted for their adjustment in MSMEs and industrial units. At a meeting with senior state officials to review the lockdown situation, the chief minister said the skill-mapping, which is in progress, should be completed in 15 days and the data should be prepared, an official spokesperson said.

He asked for all-out efforts to increase industrial activity and directed that a survey be conducted in different industries, including the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), for adjusting the labourers and workers in accordance with their skills, the spokesperson said. Adityanath directed for a continuous dialogue between the Chief Minister Helpline and the migrant labourers and workers, and reiterated that his government is committed to ensuring a safe and respectable return of the workers, for which the state and central governments have made arrangements of free travel by trains and buses.

He directed the officials to write to different state governments for getting a list of those labourers and workers who are willing to come back to Uttar Pradesh. Stressing on the need for a proper screening of all the workers returning from other states, the chief minister asked for putting them up in quarantine centres, before sending them for home quarantine, according to the need.

Allowing morning walk in parks at a scheduled time, Adityanath asked for ensuring patrolling to maintain security and social distancing there, besides strengthening the patrolling of financial and industrial institutions. With the start of domestic flights, the chief minister also directed to allow taxis to ply from the airport with two passengers and a driver.

Asking for continuing with the home-delivery system in the COVID-19 containment zones, he directed to ensure a proper supply of PPE kits, N95 masks, gloves, hand-sanitiser and other things required in checking the infection in all COVID hospitals, while seeing that they remain active round the clock. Asking for effectively controlling the infection in jails and among police personnel, the chief minister stressed on checking medical infection, for which he called for ensuring a proper training of doctors and other medical staff.

Asking the officials to increase the bed capacity in the L1 ,L2 and L3 COVID hospitals to one lakh by month-end, he said maximum number of people should be tested for the virus and directed that the work to have at least one testing laboratory in every district should be given momentum. The chief minister said while adopting all safety measures to check the infection, the work on starting emergency services and necessary operations should be started in the non-COVID hospitals.

He also stressed on equipping the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), King George's Medical University (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute with all modern facilities. In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Adityanath directed to ensure proper drinking water supply in the water-scarce Bundelkhand region and tankers in urban areas.

