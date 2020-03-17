Coronavirus: Luther star Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju confirmed positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Luther actor is now among many celebrities who have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju had also been confirmed positive.

Earlier, Hollywood actor and Academy award winner Tom Hanks had said that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus. Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko was also confirmed positive on Sunday.

Elba took to Twitter to announce that he has been confirmed positive. He said that he had found out that he has coronavirus on Tuesday morning and that he "feels ok". He also stated that he has isolated himself since findinv out that he was infected.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing ðð¾ðð¾ No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ - Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba said that he had come in contact with a person who was confirmed positive for coronavirus. Elba, however, did not name the person he had come in contact with.

Other celebrities that have been diagnosed positive for the virus include political personalities such as Canadian Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregorie Trudeau and British Health Minister Nadine Dorries.

Across the world, around 180,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 7,000 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

