Coronavirus: Odisha makes wearing masks mandatory while stepping out

Odisha has become the first state in the country to make it mandatory for all its citizens to cover their mouths and noses while going outside of their homes for any purpose. They can use a face mask to a double-layered cloth to cover their mouths and noses. This order will come into effect

on April 9.

"The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of the house. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose until further orders," stated an official order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha on Monday.

The order explained how the use of maks has been extremely useful in containing the spread of coronavirus as seen in other countries. The order further stated that COVID-19 is becoming a grave threat to the public health in the state.

The state government has direct all district municipal authorities to make sure that there are no crowds in public places and ensure that all people stepping outside are abiding by the directions issued by the government.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Odisha stands at 21 as of 9:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two people have been cured/discharged. No death has been confirmed in the state so far.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3,981 as of 9:00 am on Tuesday.

