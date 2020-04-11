Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference confirmed that the lockdown will be extended till April 30 in the state. "In the video conference with Prime Minister I was asked to put my thoughts first. I told that we will continue with the lockdown," Thackeray said.

The decision on whether to lift the lockdown after April 30 will be taken based on the prevailing situation then.

"On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent," Maharashtra CM Thackeray said.

He added that the lockdown can be relaxed in a few areas while it will be tightened for others.

"During the discussion of all CMs, it was discussed that even though the situation is coming under control, we have to take more care now. We can't stay complacent," he said.

He said that the people who have died were mostly from high-risk groups with a history of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease etc.

He warned the public from moving out of their homes and advised to wear a mask. Maharashtra had earlier made it mandatory for people to wear masks while stepping out of houses.

State chief ministers held a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss the extension of the lockdown and future plan on tackling the virus.

Maharashtra has reported 1,762 positive cases of COVID-19 infection along with 110 deaths.

Also Read: Coronavirus live updates: Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 30; total count 64