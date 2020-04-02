Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to share video message with citizens tomorrow at 9 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with the citizens on Friday at 9 am. "At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday. India is under a 21-day lockdown currently to fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. The last time Modi addressed the nation was through a televised message to inform about the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, Iâll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.



However, during the last Mann Ki Baat on COVID-19 related issue, PM Narendra Modi apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he said.

"When I look at the poor people, they must be thinking what kind of the Prime Minister is this who has put us through this hardship. I especially apologise to them. Some of you may be unhappy with the lockdown. But in order to combat coronavirus, this was the only option. It is a battle for life and death, which we have to win. That is why such strong measures had to be resorted to", said PM Modi. In the past few days, a series of yoga exercises were also recommended by the prime minister to the citizens to stay fit during the quarantine period on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the chief ministers of all states via video conference. PM Modi said in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation & quarantine should remain focus areas. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.

