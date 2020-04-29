Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal to allow factories, buses, taxis in green zones from May 4

West Bengal may allow factories, buses and taxis to operate in green zones from May 4, a day after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is expected to be lifted. The state government may also allow standalone tea and cigarette shops to be opened as well. However, no gathering will be allowed at these shops. According to the new guidelines, green zones may also see electronic shops, mobile phone recharge shops, hardware stores, factories and construction starting operation from May 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference.

"We want clear directions from the Centre over COVID-19 lockdown... I request everyone to please stay indoors," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference.

ALSO READ:Coronavirus India Live Updates: 1,813 cases, 71 deaths in 24 hrs; MHA to announce lockdown relaxation on May 4

ALSO READ:If trials are successful, Serum Institute to sell coronavirus vaccines for Rs 1,000, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

"Nobody can say when this crisis will end. Most of the countries have already announced the lockdown till the end of May and the first week of June. Our experts and doctors believe that the restrictions regarding COVID-19 should continue till the end of May," she added. However, these relaxation will not be allowed in containment zones, the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 31,787, including 22,982 active cases, 7,797 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,008 deaths, according to latest data by Union Health Ministry. The country registered 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths in 24 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address the nation at the end of this week is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3.

ALSO READ:Post-COVID, 75% of 4.5 lakh TCS employees to permanently work from home by '25; from 20%

ALSO READ:VPN norms for IT sector relaxed till July 31, not work from home