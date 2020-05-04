Coronavirus pandemic: Govt to evacuate Indians stranded overseas starting May 7

Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that government will be facilitating the return of its nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner from May 7.

"The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," according to a statement issued by the Home Ministry.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, thousands of Indians living or visiting foreign countries have expressed willingness to come back to India, but due to suspension of international flights and other modes of travel, they have been stuck overseas.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel, the Ministry said.

As per the statement, medical screening of passengers would be done they board the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it added.

On reaching the destination, all passengers would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, a COVID-19 tracking smartphone application launched by the government of India. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

Meanwhile, state governments have been advised to make arrangements for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states.

The total numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases globally stand at 35.96 lakh, while the death toll reached 2.49 lakh on Monday. In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 42,836, while 83 patients succumbed to deadly virus, taking death toll to 1,389, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By Chitranjan Kumar