Coronavirus: Petrol pumps, CNG, LPG, gas exempted from lockdown

According to the Home Ministry's guidelines on the 21-day lockdown that was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum, and gas retail outlets will continue to remain open in all states.

According to the guidelines, public utilities such as petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG have been exempted from the lockdown.

"There will be no shortage of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown. Central govt along with all state govts making adequate efforts to deal with the situation," said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Other important public utilities that have been exempted from the lockdown are banks, insurance offices, ATMs, grocery shops, kirana shops, and medical Shops.

Services such as print and electronic media, telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting, and cable services will also continue to function during the lockdown. The functioning of IT and IT Enabled essential services won't be affected by the lockdown.

According to the guidelines, transportations services in all states will be shut as part of the lockdown. Hospitality services such as hotels, resorts will also not function during the lockdown. Educational, social and political institutions have also been shut.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 568, including 43 foreigners. Globally, the number has reached 4,22,829, with Italy reporting maximum casualties at 6,820.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Positive cases rise to 562; 54-yr-old patient dies in Tamil Nadu

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: 21-day lockdown begins; key highlights of PM Modi's speech