Coronavirus: Railways' Kapurthala unit makes low-cost ventilator prototype

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways' Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab, has produced a prototype that is much cheaper than regular ventilators. It comes days after the government instructed the Indian Railways to explore the possibility of manufacturing ventilators.

Jeevan, the prototype which comes with an original design, could be used to treat coronavirus patients after receiving a final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), The Indian Express reported. However, the unit has received approval from the in-house medical professionals of the production unit, the report added.

The unit is expected to be priced at Rs 10,000 without a compressor, much below market rates, the daily quoted Ravinder Gupta, General Manager, RCF, as saying. The unit could be used as an emergency ventilator and produced using locally-sourced components, he also said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly coronavirus until April 14.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has denied reports claiming train operations will begin from April 15, 2020, after lockdown ends. "Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown "restoration plan" with train details, frequency, etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard," Ministry of Railway tweeted.

