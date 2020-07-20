Coronavirus: Second plasma bank set up in Kerala's Wayanad

Kerala's second plasma bank has been set up at the Wayanad district hospital at nearby Mananthavady, close on the heels of a similar facility being launched at Manjeri in Malappuram. The District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka, who inaugurated the plasma bank on Sunday, said the convalescent plasma therapy has been found effective for treating the critical COVID-19 patients.

Health authorities said the donors of plasma should have tested negative for the virus twice and the donation should be within 14-120 days of the final test result. The donor should be between 14-50 years of age, and be healthy with a minimum weight of 55 kgs.

Seven people who had recovered from the infection had turned up at the hospital to donate their plasma Corr UD.

