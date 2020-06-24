Coronavirus: Telangana govt to pay full salary to employees in June

In a relief to government employees and pensioners, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to pay full salary for June in the wake of improvement in the state's economy. The government has been paying only a portion of the salaries and pension over the last three months due to the fall in revenue in the state since the lockdown was imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the state economy is getting better to some extent. The salaries of state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month," an official release said.

On March 30, the state government had announced a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet members, MLAs, and others besides a 60 per cent cut in the salaries of IAS, IPS and other such Central service officers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the state's economic situation.

The cut was 10 per cent for Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees and it was 50 per cent for all categories of pensioners. The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) thanked the Chief Minister for deciding to pay full salaries for June and appealed to him to repay the salaries deducted during the last three months soon.

Also read: Shutting doors to others will not help India, CEA on 'Boycott China' sentiment