Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports sharpest single day spike in cases

Maharashtra is the worst affected state due to coronavirus as it has reported a total of 11,506 positive cases and 485 deaths as of May 2. The state reported a total of 9,915 positive cases whereas 432 people yesterday. 1,879 people have been cured or discharged so far, according to the Union Health Ministry website.

Of these 11,506 cases, Mumbai alone has reported 7,000 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. Maharashtra has the highest number of Red Zones across the country, according to the Health Ministry. All suburban areas of Mumbai have been classified as areas with a very high number of coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra, however, plans to reopen in a phased manner and the state government has already mapped areas on the basis of Red, Orange and Green Zones. Economic activities will be allowed to resume in Green zones at a gradual pace whereas in Orange zones, commercial activities shall be allowed in all areas barring the affected places. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the people of Maharashtra to not crowd in areas wherein relaxations are in place or else restrictions will have to be made more stringent.

Thackeray further said that the lockdown cannot be lifted in the Red Zones that comprise the Mumbai-Pune belt, parts of Nagpur and other areas. Meanwhile, total novel coronavirus cases across the country stand at 37,336 whereas 1,218 people have died as of May 2. While 9,950 people have been cured or discharged, 1 patient has been migrated.

