COVID-19 update: This Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus patients for free

As COVID cases in Delhi skyrocket yet again with a record high of 7,178 fresh cases on Friday, DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhai Patel COVID Hospital, which provides free treatment, has begun taking coronavirus patients as well.

The COVID hospital is equipped with 1000 beds. Currently, around 400 patients are undergoing treatment here with the rest of the beds vacant. Significantly, this hospital in Delhi Cantonment looks after only moderate to severe patients.

The medical facility has seen a surge in cases in the last few days and is admitting double the COVID-19 patients now. "Earlier, we were admitting 20/40 patients but now for the last five days, we have been admitting double the number," Col. Nikahat Jahan, an anesthesiologist and intensivist (from Pune), told ANI.

Strict protocols are being followed while dealing with the patients, maintaining each other's safety. We are very strict about our infection prevention measures," he added.

DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy also said that beds are available in the hospital. "People are not being charged for any services, including the food, here."

The temporary hospital was built by the civil works and estate directorate of DRDO in just 12 days in compliance with guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With an 83 per cent recovery rate, the 1,000-bed hospital so far has helped 1,900 people recover since its first admission on July 12.