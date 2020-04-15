Coronavirus: Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Congress MLA who tested positive

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has self-isolated himself for the next one week after meeting Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Khedawala, along with other party leaders met the CM on Tuesday morning and tested positive in the evening. As part of the precautionary measure, the Gujarat CM has now decided to run the administration without meeting anyone.

Rupani's health is believed to be fine so far, but without taking any chances, he has decided to run the state administration through technological facilities like video conference, video-calling and tele-calling, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Secretary Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday.

"The Gujarat CM is fit and fine. Medical experts Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him today and have confirmed that the CM has no symptoms for now. But as per safety measures, no outsider is allowed at his residence," Kumar said. As per Kumar, Khedawala committed a big mistake by not staying at home and coming out to meet Rupani when his samples had already been taken for testing.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel and MoS (Home) Pradeep Singh Jadeja had also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the Khadia-Jamalpur MLA will soon be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital. The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has risen to 650 after 78 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 28 with the addition of two more fatalities, a health department official said.

The count of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 373 after 53 new infections were reported on Tuesday, while in Vadodara, the tally went up to 113 with the addition of six patients, the official said. The nation-wide tally has risen to 11,439, including 9,756 active cases and 377 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says.

