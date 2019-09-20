Corporate tax cut 'credit positive', will boost net income of Indian firms: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service Friday termed government's decision to cut corporate tax rate as "credit positive" move. The rating agency said that the tax cut would give a boost to net income of Indian firms.

"The Government of India's decision to reduce base corporation tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent will boost net income of Indian corporates and is credit positive," Vikas Halan, senior vice president, corporate finance group, Moody's Investors Service told PTI.

He added that the eventual impact of the corporate tax cut on credit profiles of Indian corporates will hinge on "whether they utilise the surplus earnings for reinvestment in business, debt reduction or high shareholder returns."

Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, the government on Friday brought the corporate tax rate down to 22% from 30%. This means the effective tax rate is 25.17% inclusive of all surcharges and cess for the domestic companies.

However, for new manufacturing companies the existing tax rate is 25%, which has been brought down to 15%. The effective tax rate after surcharges and cess on such companies will be 17%.

"Tax concessions will bring investments in Make in India, boost employment and economic activity, leading to more revenue," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference in Panjim, Goa on Friday.

The new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1. The government will bring in an ordinance to effect the changes in the Income Tax Act and Finance Act.

