COVID-19: 6 states, UTs contributed 60.72% of 44,489 fresh cases, says health ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states and UTs, with Kerala leading the tally followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

It said 60.50 per cent of the 524 latest fatalities are concentrated in six states and Union territories-- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours, while Maharashtra has reported 6,159 new cases followed by Delhi with 5,246 new cases.

Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 51 deaths, the ministry said. India's present active COVID-19 caseload at 4,52,344 is 4.88 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

According to the ministry, 65 per cent of the active cases are in eight states and UTs which have contributed to the maximum daily new cases and deaths. It said 61 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths are concentrated in these eight states/UTs.

The case fatality rates of Punjab (3.16 per cent), Maharashtra (2.60 per cent), West Bengal (1.75 per cent) and Delhi (1.60 per cent) are higher than the national average of 1.46 per cent, the ministry said. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala have a case fatality rate of 1.43 per cent, 1.02 per cent, 0.87 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

Delhi has 29,169 COVID-19 cases per million followed by Kerala with 16,201 cases, Maharashtra with 14,584 and Haryana with 7,959 cases per million population. Their cases per million figures are higher as compared to the national average of 6,715.

The total COVID-19 recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakh (86,79,138) and the national recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent. A total of 36,367 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry said. Fifteen states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average, it said.

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 92.66 lakh with 44,489 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

