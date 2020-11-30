COVID-19 crisis: India's tally crosses 94 lakh-mark; 38,772 new cases reported

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,47,600, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. According to the ICMR, 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested up to November 29 with 8,76,173 samples being tested on Sunday.

