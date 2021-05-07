COVID-19 crisis: Indian Railways deliver 2,960 MT of liquid medical oxygen

Indian Railways has stated on Friday that it has delivered 2,960 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers to different states. The national transporter informed that 47 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journeys till now.

The Indian Railways had started operating Oxygen Expresses as due to the recent unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country some states were experiencing medical oxygen shortages.

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country," read a Ministry of Railways press release. "It is Indian Railways' endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states," it added.

The first Oxygen Express to Rajasthan has reached Kota, while the second Oxygen Express to Maharashtra is on its way to Nagpur, noted the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry stated that till the time the release was issued, the Indian Railways had delivered 174 MT of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra, 729 MT to UP, 249 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 305 MT to Haryana, 123 MT to Telangana and 1,334 MT to Delhi.

Currently, 18 tankers are on the way to Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi with more than 260 MT of LMO. "Running of new Oxygen Express is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time," notes the Railways Ministry

The Ministry of Railways had stated that more loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journey later at night on May 7.(Edited by Mohammmad Haaris Beg)

