COVID-19 crisis: MHA lifts all restrictions on movement of medical oxygen amid shortage

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an order issued on Thursday lifted all restrictions imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states. According to the MHA order, transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

The MHA in its order stated that medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in the supplies of medical oxygen in the country may critically impact the management of patients who are suffering from COVID-19. The MHA has mandated the Empowered Group-II to coordinate medical logistics including medical oxygen.

The MHA added that no restrictions will be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the state/UT in which they are located. "There shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inner-city supply without any restriction," read the MHA's order.

"No authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or area," added the MHA order.

The Home Ministry has also prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the government, from April 22 till further notice.

The Home Ministry has directed that States/UTs should strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by EG-II which has been revised from time to time.

MHA has made District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police personally responsible for the implementation of these directions.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

