COVID-19 crisis: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dials PM Modi, Maharashtra, UP CMs for oxygen supply

Amid a constant spurt in COVID-19 cases and massive shortage of oxygen supply, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the state. Chouhan had appealed to Chief Ministers of all the states to take action against all the officers blocking oxygen cylinders supply to Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan had tweeted, "Yesterday, oxygen tankers of Madhya Pradesh state were stopped by some authorities in other states. This wastes time and there is a risk of losing lives during this pandemic. " Since Madhya Pradesh has no oxygen plants, it is dependent on other states and private companies.





à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤°à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ â Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2021

The Chief Minister also assured people that the state will have 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen supply by April 30. As of now, the state has 414 metric tonnes of oxygen available.

Earlier this week, Chouhan accused the Maharashtra government of pressurising manufacturing companies to stop the supply of oxygen concentrator machines to the state. There is a heavy demand for oxygen concentrators amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Oxygen concentrator is an electronic device that provides oxygen to patients suffering from severe COVID-19 so that their oxygen levels don't fall.

Chouhan said, "The Maharashtra government is pressurising to stop the supply of oxygen concentrator machines to Madhya Pradesh. We had earlier placed orders for oxygen concentrator machines. But now, the Maharashtra government is pressuring the manufacturing companies to not send these machines to Madhya Pradesh and supply them to Maharashtra before Madhya Pradesh."

Madhya Pradesh continues to be among the top contributors to India. The state has reported 3,713 active coronavirus cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Centre has restricted all supply of oxygen for industrial purposes with only exceptions being pharmaceuticals, steel plants, oxygen cylinder manufacturers, petroleum industries, etc. the surplus oxygen available will be used as medical oxygen.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: India reports highest single-day spike with nearly 3 lakh cases, over 2,000 deaths

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: IAF, DRDO come to the rescue as India faces acute oxygen shortage