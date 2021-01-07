COVID-19: Farmers' protest shouldn't become problem like Tablighi Jamaat, SC to centre

Farmers protest should not become the replica of Tablighi Jamaat, Supreme Court to centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the centre, what it has learnt from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation earlier this year, as the same issue may arise with the protesting farmers, if the precautionary measures are not taken to control the spread of COVID-19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A Bobde, comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramas, asked the Solicitor General Tushar, "You must tell us what is happening?", while quoting the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders.

The bench further questioned whether the protesting farmers are taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In response to the questions, the Solicitor General replied in negative. The top court said that the situation could potentially become like Tablighi meet.

The apex court asked the centre to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain the spread of COVID, while hearing a plea filed by Supriya Pandita through advocate Omprakash Parihar.

It is a matter of concern if precautions are not being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in large gatherings, says Supreme Court.

The bench said it is trying to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread and asked the Centre to ensure guidelines are strictly followed.

Supriya Pandita had moved to the Supreme Court questioning the role of Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police for allowing the huge congregation, including foreign delegates at Nizamuddin Markaz, which risked the health of people amid COVID-19.

