COVID-19: Hospitalised Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is now stable, recovering

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital is now stable and recovering, his office said on Sunday. "The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital on Friday for COVID treatment is being monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable and he is recovering," the office of the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them necessary directions, the tweet further said.

The Chief Minister had fever on Friday and when he got himself tested, the report came positive for coronavirus.

