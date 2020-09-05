COVID-19 in India: Centre advises Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka to keep mortality below 1%

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to undertake aggressive measures to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and keep the mortality rate below 1 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for nearly 46 per cent of all active COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours. These three states also account for 52 per cent of all COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra alone accounts for around 22 per cent of active COVID-19 cases and 35 per cent of fatalities that were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also accounts for over 37 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Additionally, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for nearly 49 per cent of the active cases and more than 57 per cent of COVID-19 deaths so far.

The MHA had emphasised on the need for containment, contact tracing and highlighted the districts of concern in each state. In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar were highlighted as areas of concern.

In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor were districts of concern. The MHA also focused upon the need for daily monitoring of facility wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities and increasing ICUs, oxygen beds.

The highlighted districts in Karnataka are Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari. The MHA advised the state to utilise RT-PCR testing facilities, strengthen door to door active case search and protect healthcare workers.

Five states account for over 60 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases in India. Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent to these cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12 per cent), Karnataka (11.7 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.9 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (6.1 per cent).

Of the total deaths in the country, 70 per cent are in just five states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

