COVID-19: Mumbai Police issues fresh guidelines on lockdown; check what's allowed, what's not

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday released updated guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown in the city. The new guidelines are in addition to the existing measures like night curfews and weekend lockdowns being implemented across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police informed about the updated guidelines.

A thread of updated Lockdown Guidelines in Mumbai: Public Places: Weekdays (7am-8pm) - movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8pm-7am) & 8pm Fri to 7am Mon - no movement except essential services Beaches - Closed till 30 Apr (1/n)#BreakTheChain#TakingOnCorona - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 7, 2021

Also read: Vaccine shortage in Maharashtra; inoculation centres send back people

Here's a list of what all is allowed and what is not:

1. In public places, movement of more than 5 people will not be allowed during weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. No movement except for essential services will be allowed at night after 8 pm and on weekends. All beaches in the city will be shut for public till April 30

2. While shops, markets and malls will remain closed, essential services will be allowed to operate at all times. Gardens and public grounds will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays, but more than 5 people will not be allowed

3. While 2 passengers will be allowed in auto rickshaws, taxis will have to operate with 50 per cent of passengers. Buses will be allowed to operate at full seating capacity, but no passengers will be allowed to travel standing

4. Industrial workers travelling by private buses and vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card, while students can also travel to give exams with valid hall tickets

5. People arriving or departing by bus, train and flight will be allowed to travel at all times

6. While government offices will function at 50 per cent capacity, private offices will remain closed. Government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services will be allowed to function at full capacity

7. No religious, social, cultural and political functions will be allowed, while film and TV shooting will be allowed subject to conditions. All recreation and entertainment services, including theatres, cinema halls, swimming pool and gyms, will remain closed

8. All restaurants and bars will remain closed, while take away, parcel and home delivery will be allowed on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends, only home delivery services will be allowed

9. All religious places, barber shops, spa, salon parlours, educational institutes will remain closed. Bar and wine shops will also remain closed, but home delivery will be permitted

10. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriage functions, while 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals

Maharashtra is one of the worst COVID-19 hit states. Out of the 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the preceding 24 hours as on Wednesday morning, Maharashtra reported 55,469 cases. Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government had imposed a fresh set of curbs comprising a weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Also read: Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra: 'What does essential even mean,' asks Anmol Ambani