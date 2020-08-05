Business Today
COVID-19 pandemic: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from Bhopal hospital

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week

twitter-logoPTI | August 5, 2020 | Updated 12:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19, an official said.

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week.

Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, adding he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

