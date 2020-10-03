COVID-19 pandemic: Prohibitionary orders in Kerala; only up to 5 people can assemble

With Kerala witnessing massive surge in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders came into force across the state on Saturday morning as per which not more than five people can assemble at any place, including banks, shops and commercial establishments. There is no restriction on movement of public transport and government institutions, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals can function adhering to social distancing and break the chain protocols.

While in Idukki, only town areas, including the tourist hotspot of Munnar, Adimali and Vandiperiyar, the CrPC 144 order will come into force, in Kasaragod district, the order would be implemented till October 9. In the remaining 12 districts, the prohibitory orders would be in place till the month end.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that those flouting the new restrictions will face stringent action. While visiting shops, people should wear masks and gloves, ensure social distancing, and if they fail to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, they will have to face action, Vijayan said speaking at an online function here on Saturday morning.

As gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection, the prohibitory order, which came into effect from 9 AM on Saturday, has been issued by the state government. Kerala on Friday had reported the biggest single day surge of 9,258 coronavirus cases after over 60,000 samples were tested, forcing the government to take stringent measures to halt the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed 791 lives in the state.

The total infection tally hassoared to 2.12 lakh. In the order issued by Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa, more than five people cannot gather in public places in the entire district, where till now 36,433 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 12,223 are presently undergoing treatment.

As a further surge in COVID-19 cases is imminent and with category B and C patients, who need hospitalisation and intensive care, increasing, strict prohibitions need to be put in place, failing which it will seriously endanger human lives in large numbers, the collector said in the order.

Khosa stated that the District Medical Officer had informed that in the event of unmanageable surge, the health infrastructure of the district will be overwhelmed which can lead to high mortality. Within containment zones any congregation or public functions(indoor and outdoor) of more than five people will not be allowed, except for marriages and funerals, where upto 20 people will be permitted, the collector said.

The movement of people inside and outside containment zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods and services. Outside the containment zones, marriages can be conducted with the participation of 50 people, subject to people following strict COVID-19 protocols.

All public examinations which were announced before October 2 will be conductedas per schedule. Four districts in the southern state reported over 1000 cases onFriday, the highest from Kozhikode 1146, Thiruvananthapuram 1096, Ernakulam 1042 and Malappuram 1016, while Kollam accounted for 892 cases and Thrissur 812.

While 77,482 people are presently under treatment, 1.35 lakh have recovered from the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja had said. Of the positive cases, 8274 were infected through contact and the source of infection 657 is not known.