COVID-19: PM discusses with doctors learnings, suggestions on pandemic

Government sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through vide-conferencing

PTI | May 17, 2021 | Updated 18:59 IST
Modi has often spoken to experts connected to the medical needs during the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19, government sources said. They said Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through vide-conferencing.

The doctors were from various regions, including the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir.

They shared their experiences in dealing with the highly infectious disease and offered suggestions.

Modi has often spoken to experts connected to the medical needs during the pandemic.

