COVID-19: PM Modi to hold meeting with leading doctors, pharma cos officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold a meeting through video conferencing with leading doctors of the country to review the COVID-19 situation. He will also hold another meeting with officials of top pharma companies.

The prime minister is likely to conduct the meeting with doctors at 4:30 pm today, while his meeting with pharmaceutical companies is scheduled at 6 pm, sources said.

Also read: COVID-19: Gennova Biopharma to start mRNA vaccine trials this month

Modi has held a series of meeting in the last few days on the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. On Saturday, he reviewed the preparedness of public health response to COVID-19, while on Sunday he interacted with regional public representatives and officials on the coroanvirus situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Earlier, the prime minister had also reviewed the status of oxygen availability to ensure adequate supply to hospitals across the states.

Meanwhile, Modi will be in West Bengal on April 24 to campaign for the assembly elections. He is scheduled to hold four rallies in the day, including one in Bhabanipur, the current seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is contesting from Nandigram this time.

Also read: PM Modi stresses on 'tracking, tracing, testing' in Varanasi COVID review

The country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, with scarcity of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines being reported in many states. India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours as of Monday morning, while 1,619 deaths were reported in the same time period.

State governments have been taking measures like night, weekend curfews and other restrictions to slow the spread of infections. While Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by COVID-19, is already under a lockdown, the Delhi government on Monday announced a lockdown from tonight till 6 am on April 26.

Announcing the six-day lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the curfew is necessary as the national capital has been witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus caseload and the health system may crumble due to it.

Kejriwal said Delhi registered around 23,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while it has been logging approximately 25,000 fresh cases every day for the last few days.

Also read: Lockdown in Delhi: Guidelines, rules, timings, dates; what's allowed, what's not allowed