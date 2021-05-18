COVID-19: Railways' Oxygen Expresses deliver 1,000 MT of medical oxygen in a day

Continuing its work of transporting liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to states amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways delivered its biggest single-day load of over 1,000 MT of oxygen through its 'Oxygen Expresses'.

Railways has so far delivered over 11,030 MT of LMO in more than 675 tankers to 13 states across the country. Oxygen Expresses have been delivering over 800 MT of oxygen each day to different parts of the country for the last few days, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Even as Cyclone Tauktae moves through Gujarat, another Oxygen Express with five loaded tankers departed from Rajkot in Gujarat for Okhla in Delhi, the Railways said.

Amid scarcity of medical oxygen in the country because of second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways had started Oxygen Express on April 24 to transport LMO from producing states to the states with higher requirement.

"Criss-crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa and Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the east and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and UP in complex operational route planning scenarios," the statement said.

Till now, nearly 175 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey and delivered oxygen. The Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and has also taken other steps to make sure the Oxygen Expresses keep running on high priority green corridor with the highest possible speeds.

"Operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections," the statement added.

India reported 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases and 4,329 deaths in the preceding 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.

