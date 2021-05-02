COVID-19 second wave: Odisha govt announces 14-day lockdown; check details

The Odisha government on Sunday, May 2, announced a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to 19 in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases, an official order said. The state reported 8,015 fresh coronavirus cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Odisha's health department.

With this, the overall count of confirmed caseload has gone up to 4,62,622, of which 3,91,048 people have recovered, while 2,068 have died. The active case tally stands at 6,9453.

Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown, the order issued by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday)," the order stated.

People will be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metre radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm, according to the official order.

During weekends, they will only be able to avail medical services.

The order further said that the lockdown and the weekend shutdown will not be applicable to any poll-related work, such as movement of personnel engaged in facilitating by-election to Pipili assembly constituency.

Polling in Pipili is scheduled to be held on May 16.

"The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers," the order said.