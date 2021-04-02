COVID-19: Situation in 11 states matter of concern, says Centre

The Centre on Friday said 11 states and union territories (UTs) have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and called the situation in these states as matter of "grave concern".

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with chief secretaries, health secretaries and DG Police of states for COVID-19, with the focus on 11 states/UTs that have been reporting very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality in the last two weeks.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the 11 states and UTs showing a surge in daily COVID cases have not shown commensurate increase in enforcement of containment activities, the government said in a release.

Also read: Delhi seeing '4th wave' of coronavirus, no lockdown plans yet, says Kejriwal

"11 states/UTs were categorised as "States of grave concern" on account of their high and rising daily case and higher daily deaths. These have contributed 90 per cent of COVID cases (as on 31st March) and 90.5 per cent of deaths (as on 31st March) in last 14 days, and have crossed/or close to crossing their early reported peaks during last year," the release said.

The situation in Maharashtra was pointed out as "particularly worrying", and states were asked to stringently enforce containment and surveillance measures, in conjunction with ramping up vaccination and strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre asked states to increase testing so that positivity rate falls below 5 per cent, and focus on ensuring that RT-PCR tests comprise of 70 per cent of total tests. "In order to minimise the daily fatalities, the states were advised on strengthening of public and private healthcare resources."

The Centre reiterated its advise to make a time-bound plan for achieving 100 per cent vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and eligible age groups.

Also read: From Rs 16.04 lakh crore to Rs 4.57 lakh crore! Covid-19 pulls down investments to two-decade low