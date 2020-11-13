COVID-19 situation should be under control in 7-10 days in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a formidable rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that COVID-19 situation in the national capital will be under control in 7-10 days. Kejriwal said, "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing."

He added that the "biggest" cause behind the surge in cases in Delhi is pollution and that the situation was under control till October 20. He said that the Delhi government will submit its assessment report to the Centre's air quality commission and urge them to implement the Pusa biodecomposer across the country.

The Delhi Chief Minister cited a report and stated that the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa decomposed 70-95% of crop residue in 24 Delhi villages.

As of Friday, the national capital has reported total 4,67, 028 coronavirus cases. Out of these, 43,116 are active COVID-19 cases whereas 4, 16,580 have recovered from the respiratory infection. 7,332 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to the Union Health Ministry's coronavirus dashboard. As per the state health department's bulletin, the COVID-19 positivity rate surged to 11.71 per cent.

