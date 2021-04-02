COVID-19 surge: Cannot rule out possibility of lockdown, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he cannot rule out the possibility of a fresh lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Addressing the residents of the state, Thackeray said there may be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if coronavirus cases continue to rise. He said people became complacent and stopped taking precautions after the reduction in coronavirus cases after the first wave.

While a lockdown is fatal, the state is caught in a peculiar situation where it has to look after the economy as well as save lives of people, he said.

India is seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases. On Friday, the state reported 47,827 new cases, its highest count so far. Mumbai alone reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

Thackeray said the government is taking measures to ramp up medical infrastructure in the state to deal with the rising cases and is also testing more people. It plans to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily.

While the state is leading in COVID-19 vaccination, he urged Centre to further increase the supply of vaccines. The state government is taking steps and is prepared to further increase the pace of vaccination, he said.

Earlier today, Pune district administration announced a mini lockdown in the district from April 3. The mini lockdown would be a 12 hour night curfew which would be in effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

