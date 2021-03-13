COVID-19 update: Tamil Nadu records 695 new infections, four fatalities

Tamil Nadu logged 695 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 8,58,967, while four more fatalities took the toll to 12,543, the health department said.

Recoveries were lesser with 512 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative tally to 8,41,762 leaving 4,662 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 271 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,559 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,177.

Of the four deaths reported today, Chengalpet accounted for two while Chennai and Nilgiris recorded one each.

A total of 65,295 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 1,82,17,281.

Chengalpet reported 65 new cases today, Coimbatore 54 and Thiruvallur, 40.

As many as 19 districts recorded fresh infections in single digits, the release said.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in cases since March 5, with daily infections crossing the 500 mark.

Five of those who tested positive were returnees from the United Arab Emirates, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the bulletin said.

