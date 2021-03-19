COVID-19 vaccination: Maharashtra ranks second in inoculation, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan.

"The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet.

"The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six per cent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 per cent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said.

As many as 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra since the drive commenced on January 16. As per the data compiled on Thursday, over 2.7 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday.

Also read: Maharashtra registers 25,000 COVID cases in highest-single day spike on Thursday