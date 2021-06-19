COVID-19 vaccine: Over 2.87 doses still available with states and UTs: Centre

More than 2.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and over 52.26 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. It said that 28,50,99,130 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Centre -- free of cost channel -- and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,63,28,045 doses, the ministry said. It said 2,87,71,085 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 52,26,460 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Also read: AstraZeneca vaccine's chief investigator endorses India's 12-16 week Covishield dose gap