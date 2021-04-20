PM Modi speech LIVE: 'Lockdown last resort; focus on micro-containment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:45 PM on Tuesday. The address is expected to be focussed on the progressively worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening. â PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

The Prime Minister has held several meetings over the past few days with chief ministers, governors, senior central goverment officials, doctors, pharmaceutical industry players and vaccine manufacturers. The meetings were held in the backdrop of steep rise in coronavirus infections and the subsequent pressure on the national healthcare infrastructure.

With several states imposing restrictions on movement and other curbs to stop the spread of coronavirus, speculations are rife that similar steps, to a certain degree, might be announced by the Centre. The central government has already clarified that it will not go for a strict lockdown, as it did last year. PM Modi is expected to clear the air on this front.

PM Modi is also likely to address the stress on India's COVID-19 vaccination programme as the nation gets ready to move to its third phase, covering a wider population. Availability of vaccines, approving more jabs for the public are some of the topics that the Prime Minister might touch on.

All eyes will be on the address tonight as the public expects a solution to widespread scarcity of anti-COVID medication and medical oxygen.

Follow BusinessToday.In for the latest updates from PM Modi's address to the nation tonight:

9:14 PM: Initial recations on PM Modi's address to nation beamoaned the lack of concrete promises to ensure supply of medicines, medical oxygen, hospital beds and vaccines.

Modi telling us about Navratri, Ram Navri & Maryada Purshotam Ram. Last year he told us about how Mahabharat war was won in 21 days. He won't tell us about any medical infrastructure, vaccine, beds, ventilators, oxygen, ambulances, helpline numbers, etc. Because we don't have any â Sankul Sonawane (@sankul333) April 20, 2021

Narendra Modi, addressing a nation that is now the global epicenter of the pandemic, offered reassurance that efforts are in place to increase critical supplies. Beyond that, not many specifics on a plan. And since he doesn't do pressers, journalists can't ask him for more info. â Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) April 20, 2021

#Modi passing on the responsibilities to the people reminds me of the dialogue from kaho na pyaar hai, âSab kaam mein hi karunga ya tum bhi kuch karogi?â âMein tumhaare haathon se khaungiâ..



Aap kya karenge modiji? â Aditi Tailang (@ADITITAILANG) April 20, 2021

9:02 PM: "We have to protect the nation from lockdown. I urge states to treat lockdown as the last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment," says PM Modi.

9:00 PM: "I urge the youth to form small committees to ensure adherance to COVID protocols. Then we will not need restrictions to curb COVID-19, let alone lockdown," says PM Modi.

8:59 PM: I am sure that we will beat this wave of corona with 'jan bhagidari' (public participation), says PM Modi.

8:58 PM: "In a very short time, we have improved the infrastructure to fight coronavirus. Our doctors are saving many lives," says PM Modi.

8:56 PM: I urge state government to assure workers to remain where they are and get vaccinated, says PM Modi.

8:55 PM: "Our efforts are to save lives as well as safeguard economic activities and livelihoods. Opening vaccination programme to people above 18 years will help in providing vaccines to urban workforce," says PM Modi.

8:54 PM: We take heart in the fact that most of our frontline workers, corona warriors and senior citizens have been vaccinated, says PM Modi.

8:52 PM: Our private sector has set a exemplary example of innovation and enterprise in developing COVID-19 vaccines, says PM Modi.

8:51 PM: We are lucky to have such a robust pharma sector that smoothly carries out production, says PM Modi.

8:49 PM: "We are promptly and sensitively working on the oxygen crisis. We are trying to ensure that every patient gets oxygen," says PM Modi.

8:47 PM: "I appreciate all the doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, sanitation workers, policemen of the nation. You worked selflessly during the first wave, and are again doing the same today," says PM Modi.

8:47 PM: Those who lost their near ones, I stand with you as a family member, says PM Modi

8:45 PM: PM Modi begins his address to the nation.

8:37 PM: Prime Minister Modi met vaccine manufacturers from across the country on Tuesday, applauding their achievements and professionalism. He urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate more people in the shortest possible time.