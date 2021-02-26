CTET January 2021 results declared on official website; here's how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2021 exam on February 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the official website-cbseresults.nic.in to check their results.

Here's how to check CTET results 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Results website

Step 2: Click on the 'CTET January 2021 Result' link under the 'Current Events' section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your CTET roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your CTET January 2021 result will appear on screen. Download and save for future use

The CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration for all categories. There are no limits on the number of attempts at acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET can also appear again to improve his/her score.

The CBSE conducted CTET 2021 exam on January 31 across 135 cities in India. This exam certifies the eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE-affiliated schools. The CTET consists of two papers: Paper 1 which certifies eligibility for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 from Classes 6 to 8.

Out of 16,11,423 candidates who registered for Paper 1, 12,47,217 appeared and 4,14,798 were able to qualify. For Paper 2, 11, 04,454 candidates appeared out of 14, 47,551 registered candidates and 2, 39,501 were able to qualify.

