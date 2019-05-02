Cyclone Fani: 103 trains stand cancelled, 3 special trains for evacuation; check out details

Cyclone Fani, which is threateningly rolling towards the Odisha coast, has so far led to the cancellation of 103 trains causing a lot of trouble to the passengers. A total of 103 trains stand cancelled according to a bulletin released by the Southern Railways. The cyclonic storm is expected to hit the coastal state on May 3. A total of 43 trains connected to southern India have either been cancelled or delayed. This comes after the weather department had put the coastal state on "Yellow Alert" due to the intensification of the storm.

The South Eastern Railway Zone has cancelled a total of 17 trains between Puri and South India. Additionally, as many as 26 trains which originate from southern India will not run on the scheduled routes today. As per reports, over 8 lakh people are being evacuated as the coastal state braces for cyclone Fani. The Indian Railways today announced the arrangement of three special trains from Puri for the evacuation of stranded tourists and passengers in view of the cyclonic storm.

Here are the complete details of special trains:

1. East Coast Railway will run a special train from Puri to Shalimar in Kolkata starting 12 noon today for the swift evacuation of stranded passengers and tourists.

2. The second special train will be run from Puri to Howrah at 3 PM.

3. The third special train from Puri is bound for Howrah at 6 PM.

Special patrolling will also be done on part of the Indian Railways as a precautionary measure to minimise the damage done due to the severe storm. Breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

According to the South Zone Railways, the following trains stand cancelled in view of the cyclonic storm.

The government has said that it is continuously monitoring the situation in the Eastern coast of India as the cyclonic storm is alarmingly spreading across the coastal belt of India. The government has authorised the deployment of resources from Indian Navy and the Coast Guard for further assistance. The Indian Railways is also in talks with the local authorities and the disaster management teams to help tackle the situation better.

Cyclone Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri during the afternoon of May 3 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, as per reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting today with officials to review the preparedness relating to cyclone Fani. He said that the central government is ready to provide all possible assistance for the well-being of citizens.

Chaired a high level meeting to review the preparedness relating to Cyclone Fani. The Central Government is ready to provide all possible assistance that would be required. Prayers for the safety and well-being of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/GLoCzmV1io - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 May 2019

