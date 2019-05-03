Cyclone Fani: Companies monitoring Odisha and on alert in Kolkata

Several companies across sectors in India with operations along the East Coast, especially in Odisha and Kolkata are monitoring developments about Fani Cyclone and have shut operations in the coastal state of Odisha and declared a holiday for the employees there.

Companies headquartered out of Kolkata such as ITC in the private sector or Coal India, the Maharatna coal company of India, with operations across the region, have allowed employees to leave the office early today (Friday) in the light of reports of approaching cyclone 'Fani', which has already had its impact on Odisha.

Companies with operations in Odisha, especially people-driven sectors like the IT companies are keeping a close watch on the developments there. Infosys for instance had already declared a holiday for offices in Odisha and is monitoring the developments there, according to a company spokesperson. ITC has sent out a detailed mail with all the dos and don'ts to the employees at the company's upcoming project site in Odisha.

As of now, everybody is reported to be safe. The company is setting up an integrated foods facility at Khurda near Bhubaneswar and a luxury hotel in Bhubaneswar. The city has been seeing a downpour since morning on Friday and people in the region are not venturing out of home or office but busy watching the rains lashing the city.

Sudhir Diggikar, CEO, Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar, appreciating the proactiveness of the Odisha government in reaching out to several private hospitals including Apollo and urging them to do their best to attend to all the needs of any incoming patients, says, ''The Odisha government seems well prepared and we are also in a state of preparedness." Apparently, hospitals are not yet seeing any patients coming in because of the heavy downpour but perhaps after the rain subsides, there may be some inflow of patients. At the moment, most seem to be attending to in-house patients.

The category 4 Cyclone Fani, as we all know by now, had already made its landfall in Odisha at an estimated wind speed of 175 kmph. Other than Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been on high alert. As reported earlier on this website: To get the latest updates of Cyclone Fani on your mobile, you could download the Business Today mobile app and get all the latest updates, maps and direction of movement of Cyclone Fani.

