Defence Ministry approves purchase of weapons, military platforms worth Rs 22,800 crore

Defence Ministry has approved acquisition of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore. This capital procurement was given the go ahead by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

In the meeting, the DAC has revalidated the acceptance of necessity for the procurement of additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) India aircraft. This came on the back of successful indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme. The mission system and sub-systems for these aircraft would be indigenously designed, developed and integrated onto the main platform by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The AWAC aircraft would provide on-board command and control and 'early warning' which would assist the Indian Air Force (IAF) in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time," Defence Ministry said in a statement. "Induction of these systems would increase the extent of coverage along our borders and greatly enhance both the Air Defence and Offensive capabilities of the IAF."

The DAC has also approved procurement of Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) Anti-Submarine Warfare P8I aircraft for the Indian Navy. These aircraft would greatly strengthen the Navy's capabilities for maritime coastal surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Anti-Surface Vessel (ASV) strike, the ministry said.

Apart from this, the DAC has approved procurement of Twin Engine Heavy Helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard. These aircraft would be used by the Coast Guard to prevent maritime terrorism, terrorist infiltration via sea routes, as well as search and rescue operations.

The DAC also approved indigenous design, development and manufacturing of thermal imaging night sights for assault rifles. As a leg up to Make in India, these sights will be manufactured by Indian companies and used by troops deployed on the frontline. The thermal imaging night sights would enable troops to undertake long range accurate engagements in dark and all weather conditions thereby enhancing the night fighting capabilities, the defence ministry said in its statement.

