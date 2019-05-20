Delhi airport authority uses recycled material to build 4 cafeterias

Delhi airport operators have renovated the airport's terminal by constructing four cafeterias made from recycled material. The cafeterias are set up at the international and domestic terminals, open for both airport staff and visitors.

The airport authority has used dismantled machine parts, building-wastes, recycled metallic and plastic structures to design cafeterias' ceiling, table tops and many other elements.

One of the cafeterias is located on the third level of Terminal-3, one inside the T-3 basement, one near the arrival of Terminal-2 and one near the parking bay.

An officer from the airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said the cafeterias were built entirely using waste generated from the renovation of the Terminal-1D and Terminal-3, reported Hindustan Times.

The spokesperson further added that the airport expansion was underway and massive quantities of refurbished and other waste material would be used to build several such facilities.