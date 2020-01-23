Delhi assembly election 2020: AAP may replicate Mumbai's '24x7 market' model in manifesto

In line with Mumbai's 24x7 model to allow malls, eateries, multiplexes to stay open around the clock, Aam Admi Party (AAP) might include the same on its manifesto for Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party is finalising its manifesto which is set to be released on January 26, Sunday.

As per media reports, AAP is exploring ways to implement Mumbai's model in Delhi on a pilot basis to push the growth of city's businesses and give Delhi night life a boost. Besides, the party is planning to keep services like dentistry, mental health, dermatology facilities in polyclinics open 24x7 . A premium bus service, shelters for homeless people, multiple small sports complexes for youth and children are other promises that may find place in party's manifesto.

Atishi, the force behind AAP government's education policy, along with Jasmine Shah and Ajoy Kumar, are finalising the manifesto of the party. Shah is vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and Kumar was a MP from Jamshedpur. He recently joined AAP.

The three-member manifesto committee of AAP has been holding meetings with experts, NGO, doctors, lawyers, market associations and other professionals to craft the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election.

Apart from replicating 24 hours Mumbai's policy, the manifesto of AAP is likely to promise rehabilitation of slums. Homeless people may be promised one lakh shelters.

To woo traders and businessmen, the party is discerning to reduce electricity bills in certain categories of commercial connections. In addition to this, the party may relaunch its 2015-failed project called 'aam aadmi canteens', to provide healthy, hygienic and wholesome meals at subsidised rates.

Unlike its 2015 manifesto, which was a 70-point manifesto, this manifesto, perhaps will be a small document.

On January 19, Delhi chief minister released a 10-step "Guarantee card", which included a list of promises like--free bus rides to woman, 24-hour power supply and clean piped water. The other assurances, AAP convener Kejriwal made were--to add 11,000 buses in order to make transport system more robust. He also promised to clean Delhi's air as well as Yamuna river.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

