Delhi Assembly election 2020: Congress tops the chart with 55 crorepati candidates

Delhi election 2020: Of total 672 candidates who are fighting elections in Delhi, 243 (36 per cent) are crorepatis, a report by ADR says. The number is slightly up this time compared to the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections when 230 (34 per cent) of total 673 candidates were crorepatis.

The Congress has the most number of crorepati candidates. INC has 55 (83 per cent); AAP 51 (73 per cent); and BJP has 47 (70 per cent) crorepati candidates. Other parties like BSP, NCP have 13 and three crorepati candidates.

The average of assets per candidate in the Delhi Assembly Elections stands at Rs 4.34 crore. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 3.32 crore. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 70 AAP candidates is Rs 15.25 crore; for 66 Congress candidates it is Rs 11.68 crore; and it's Rs 10.22 crore for 67 BJP candidates. As many as 148 independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 80.90 lakh.

Polling for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8. Delhi will see triangular contest this time, with all three major parties, along with their allies, fielding candidates from all 70 seats. The results for Delhi Assembly polls will be announced on February 11. As per the Election Commission of India, there are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi and around 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conduct of Delhi election on February 8.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had seen a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP. However, this time, it may not be an easy ride for Kejriwal.

