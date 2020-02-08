Delhi Election 2020: All top three richest candidates belong to AAP

Delhi Election 2020: Three richest candidates in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 are from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Dharampal Lakra, who is contesting from Mundka constituency, has total declared assets of over Rs 292 crore. AAP's Lakra is the richest candidate in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020, followed by Pramila Tokas and Ram Singh Netaji with declared assets of Rs 80 crore. Both Tokas and Netaji are from AAP, contesting from RK Puram and Badarpur constituency, respectively.

The movable assets of Dharampal Lakra amount to over Rs 3.24 crore and his wife's amount to over Rs 13.57 lakh. His immovable assets are worth Rs 243 crore and his wife's Rs 45 crore, taking the total worth of the assets to Rs 292 crore.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Capital set to vote today, polling to begin at 8 am

Tokas has declared movable assets worth more than Rs 2.32 crore. Her spouse has movable assets worth Rs 13.80 crore. She owns properties worth Rs 23.52 crore while her husband has assets worth Rs 41.17 crore. Pramila Tokas has liabilities worth Rs 4.10 crore and her husband has worth over Rs 7.64 crore.

Among the Congress candidates, Priyanka Singh, daughter of former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter has assets - including her husband's - worth Rs 70 crore.

Singh is contesting against Pramila Tokas from R K Puram seat in central Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs

Bharartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shahdara candidate has assets worth Rs 44.22 crore. This also includes movable and immovable assets of his wife.

BJP's Tilak Nagar candidate has assets worth Rs 17 crore, including his wife.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. It will be a three-cornered contest this time between AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Present Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Voting date, Exit poll result, election FAQs, full schedule, seats

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: Polling in national capital tomorrow; here's all you need to know